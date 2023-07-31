Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are celebrating their "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow on her birthday.
The actresses took to their respective Instagrams on Sunday to share love for their friend as she marked her milestone 60th birthday. Both shared slideshows of photos of Kudrow throughout the years.
"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!" Aniston wrote in her post. "She's been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years."
She added, "I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I've had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa's Birthday!"
"My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!" Kudrow replied to the "Morning Show" star in the comments.
Cox also sang Kudrow's praises, writing, "Happy Birthday my Loot. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person."
She added, "I always feel seen and loved when I'm around you. That's the gift you give to those you love x."
Kudrow also replied to the "Scream" star in the comments, writing, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU."
The stars have been tight since their "Friends" days, returning for the 2020 reunion special alongside Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
They are known to hang out for fun and regularly show up at important moments in each other's lives.