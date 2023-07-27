Season 3 of "The Morning Show" is almost here.
A teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning series was released Thursday, and the drama surrounding its fictional television network, UBA, and its news correspondents will continue to unfold.
In season 3, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," a synopsis of the new season reads.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," the synopsis continues.
The new footage sets the stage for the drama to come with a series of voice-overs from the characters.
"I wanted to make a difference," executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon's character Bradley says in a voice-over in the opening moments of the sneak peek, which is set to H.E.R.'s hit "Glory."
"I need to have a say in the future of this place," Jennifer Aniston's character Alex laments off camera, as she walks stone-faced through a crowded conference room.
"I need to win," Billy Crudup's character Cory, a producer at UBA, says. "It's time to burn it all down...."
The coming attraction also introduces Emmy winner Jon Hamm as the aforementioned tech titan: In the teaser, Hamm's character is seen stepping off a helicopter.
"You need a miracle. I'm offering you a lifeline," he says.
Later, there's a scene between Alex and Bradley. "Honestly, let all the secrets come out!" the former exclaims. "They didn't protect me!"
Bradley replies, "They didn't protect you. I did."
Also returning to "The Morning Show" are Julianna Margulies, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee and Karen Pittman. In addition to Jon Hamm, actress Nicole Beharie will also join the cast.
The third season of The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
New episodes will subsequently drop every Wednesday through Nov. 8, 2023.