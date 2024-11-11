Jennifer Garner is spreading fall cheer alongside her family.
The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a collection of autumnal-themed photos, including a photo of Garner walking alongside her mother and sister.
The photo showed Garner walking hand-in-hand with her mother, Patricia, and her sister Melissa, down a winding road. The trio were dressed in seasonal jackets, and the trees appeared to be losing leaves.
"West Virginia— you know how to autumn. 🍁💙💛🍂," wrote Garner in the post.
A video included in the post was taken from a plane traveling low to the ground capturing colorful treetops, while two other photos show the picturesque autumn trees from ground level.
Finally, Garner included a photo of the Charleston, West Virginia, state capitol building.
Garner speaks often about being raised in West Virginia, often opening up on how her upbringing in the state influences her today.