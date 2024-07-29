The story of Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez is one adoring mama.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an appreciation post for her two children, twins Max and Emme, 16, whom she called "my whole heart."
Lopez's post included two photos, one of her with Max and another of her with Emme.
The "Second Act" actress shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from June 2004 to June 2014.
Lopez's tribute to her twins comes about five months after she celebrated their milestone 16th birthday, sharing a look at their family getaway to Japan to mark the occasion.
"Happy birthday to my coconuts," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "I love you."