Jeremy Renner is full of gratitude as he embarks on another year of life two years after his near-fatal snowplow accident.
Taking to Instagram on Jan. 1, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed after his accident, surrounded by the medical team that helped him recover.
"Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second 'ReBirthday' today," he wrote in the caption. "I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life."
Renner went on to thank his "beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors)" who helped him out on that fateful day.
"My gratitude list is very long," he continued, shouting out his fans for sending their love and his family for never leaving his side, as well as acknowledging "some divine intervention," "a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles."
"I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f------ BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH," he concluded. "Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL."
Renner was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day 2023, an accident that broke more than 30 bones and led to months of recovery.
During his appearance in "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," which aired in April 2023, the "Avengers" star said he considers himself a "lucky man" to have survived and largely recovered from the accident.
He also said he refuses to be "haunted" by memories of the incident.