Jeremy Renner is reflecting on his journey since being involved in a near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Hawkeye" actor began the caption by sharing the discovery process he went through since the unexpected event.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday," he wrote before detailing the treatments, adding, "Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

However, Renner, 52, shared his "greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional…."

"I feel it's my duty to do so," he continued. "Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

During his appearance in "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," which aired in April, the "Avengers" star said he considers himself a "lucky man," having survived and largely recovered from the accident in which he was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow, breaking more than 30 bones.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated actor also told Sawyer his family has helped him process both the mental and physical pain he has experienced since the New Year's Day accident.

"This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them," he said at the time. "What we just endured -- that's real love. It's suffering -- but that feeds the seeds of what love is."

He also spoke about his mindset moving forward and how the accident in Reno, Nevada, changed his perspective, sharing, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."