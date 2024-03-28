Jeremy Renner is honoring his daughter Ava for her 11th birthday.

The "Avengers" star shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday featuring himself and his daughter to mark the special occasion.

Set to his new single "Lucky Man," the clip shows Renner planting a kiss on his daughter's forehead while hugging her in his arms.

"As she grows, so grows our love, respect, and adoration … ," he wrote in the caption. "Happy 11th Birthday to my number one ❤️‍🔥🎁❤️🎁 #luckyman🍀."

Renner shares Ava with his ex Sonni Pacheco. The former couple welcomed their daughter in March 2013.

In 2015, the "Hawkeye" actor opened up about becoming a father while appearing on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," saying, "It is the greatest thing in the world."

"I mean, it really kind of changed my perspective on a lot of things," he explained at the time. "It's kind of screwed my career in a lot of ways, because I don't really care about it so much, 'cause I care about her so much. She's like No. 1 in my life. And now, I get to do movies on the side. Daddy's my best role to date, I think."

Last year, Renner was supported by Ava and other family members during his first red carpet appearance since his horrific snowplow accident.

At the time, the father and daughter were seen walking hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ original series "Rennervations" at the Regency Village Theatre last April.

Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Disney+'s original series "Rennervations," April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph," which was aired earlier that month, Renner told Diane Sawyer his family has helped him process both the mental and physical pain he has experienced since the New Year's Day accident in 2023.

"This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them," he said at the time. "What we just endured -- that's real love. It's suffering -- but that feeds the seeds of what love is."