Jeremy Renner said he's "coming back very soon" after his near-fatal New Year's Day snowplow accident.

The "Avengers" star shared the first look for his upcoming Disney+ docuseries "Rennervations" on Tuesday.

"We are all so very proud and excited to share with you all finally!!!" Renner said in the caption. "Love you all. I'm coming back very soon."

The four-part series will see the big-screen superhero and real-life renovation expert rehabbing vehicles and donating them to communities that need them the most.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said in a press release. "But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that's what this show does."

The show will also see Renner partnering with celebrity guests, including his "Hurt Locker" and Marvel movie co-star Anthony Mackie, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Mission: Impossible" star Anil Kapoor, and "Encanto' singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, to provide vehicles that will benefit charities.

The series will be released three months after Renner experienced a potentially deadly accident on Jan. 1, which involved a snowcat vehicle.

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" that required emergency surgery and a stay in intensive care. He was airlifted to a local hospital from the site of the incident in Reno, Nevada, according to officials, where he underwent surgery on Jan. 2.

Days later, Renner also shared a photo from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their well-wishes.