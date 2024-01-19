Jeremy Renner's "Love and Titanium" EP is here, and he marked its release with an emotional behind-the-scenes video.

The video, apparently taken during a break in the recording studio, features the "Avengers" star seemingly responding to a question about how his near-fatal snowplow accident a year ago has changed him.

"I don't think that the core of any of who I am has changed at all," he says in the video. "I don't even think the principles of, like, what I've always wanted in my life have changed at all."

He continues, "So the only thing that's really shifted, to be honest, for me ... is accepting being seen and witnessed for who I am as a man, as a father, as a brother. It's a powerful love and it's overwhelming."

"I mean, that's the biggest thing that I've changed," the two-time Oscar nominee adds. "I personally shifted, so I had to learn to receive a lot of goodness, man ... a goodness I didn't believe existed in the world."

Jeremy Renner attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Nov. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, FILE

Renner's voice cracks with emotion as he says, "It's f------ special to know that you're not going to have a bad day for the rest of your life."

The lead track off "Love and Titanium" reflects that sentiment: It's titled "Lucky Man."

Renner's seven-track EP is available now.