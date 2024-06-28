Jessica Alba's daughters are rocking their mom's past looks.
On Friday, the actress shared several photos on Instagram of her and her daughters Honor and Haven at the "Trigger Warning" premiere earlier this month where they wore her dresses from past red carpets.
"Throwing it back all the way to '07 and '10 in the sweetest way ever 🥹," Alba said. "For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premiere of Valentine's Day in London 💙& Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010 🖤"
Alba also shared photos of herself from both the "Valentine's Day" premiere in London in 2007 and the 2010 Comic Con.
While Haven accessorized her mom's plaid Dolce and Gabbana dress with a cross necklace and hoop earrings, Alba kept the look simple when she wore it and paired it with a stack of bracelets.
Honor mirrored her mom's Prada look from 2007 with minimal jewelry and also wore her hair down.
"I looove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch," Alba added.
Alba is also the mom to son, Hayes, with husband Cash Warren.