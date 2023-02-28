Joanna Gaines has given her fans a sneak peek of her new cookbook.

The former "Fixer Upper" star and co-founder of the lifestyle and home brand Magnolia shared a video on Tuesday unboxing her upcoming third cookbook, "Magnolia Table, Volume 3," revealing its cover.

In the caption of her post, Gaines revealed that the cookbook has been "a project almost 3 years in the making."

"Magnolia Table, Volume 3" will feature 163 old and new recipes that Gaines has learned and loved over the years. Some of them include honey butter layered biscuit bites, bananas Foster pancakes, Brussels sprout Gruyére gratin, and white chicken alfredo lasagna.

"The taste of something truly delicious slows us down and invites us to enjoy a moment completely. That was my aim with this third collection: to share recipes and stories that help us pause -- paving the way for connection and delight," Gaines shared in a statement about "Magnolia Table, Volume 3."

"Even more than the meal, it’s the moments they shape that are worth holding onto," she added.

Via Harper Collins Publishers Jo's New Cookbook: Magnolia Table, Vol. 3

This third volume follows her first bestselling cookbook "Magnolia Table," released in 2018, and its bestselling follow-up, "Magnolia Table, Volume 2," released in 2020.