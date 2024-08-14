John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh stepped out for date night at the premiere of the WWE star's latest film, "Jackpot."
The couple posed for photos Tuesday on the red carpet at the star-studded event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
In a sweet moment, Cena and Shariatzadeh -- who wore coordinating orange looks -- shared a kiss.
Directed by Paul Feig, "Jackpot" takes place in the near future, where a "Grand Lottery" gives one lucky winner a multi-billion dollar jackpot. The only catch? If you kill the winner before sundown, you can legally claim their prize as your own.
The winner in the film is Katie Kim (Awkwafina), who teams up with Noel Cassidy (Cena) to help her survive until sundown in exchange for a piece of her winnings -- all while Noel's rival, Louis Lewis (Simu Liu) attempts to take the money for himself.
Also starring in the film, which was written by Rob Yescombe, are Ayden Mayeri, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari and Murray Hill.
"Jackpot" streams Aug. 15 on Amazon's Prime Video.