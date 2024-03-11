Why was John Cena naked at the Oscars?

In a bit alongside Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, Cena was called to run across the stage naked, like the 1974 Oscars streaker.

Cena joked that he didn't actually want to do such a thing, so he proceeded to walk delicately across the stage holding the card with the names of Oscar nominees.

John Cena presents the award for Best Costume Design next to host Jimmy Kimmel during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This showcased the importance of costumes: Cena presented the award for best costume design to "Poor Things" designer Holly Waddington. Kimmel helped Cena by dressing him quickly in a makeshift robe.

John Cena presents the award for Best Costume Design during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my fellow nominees," Waddington began. "It's an amazing privilege to be in the same room as you all. You're the people who inspired me to be a costume designer in the first place."

Holly Waddington wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Poor Things" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards, March 10, 2024, in Hollywood. Mike Blake/Reuters

She went on, "'Poor Things' was a very rare opportunity to be really free and artistic in a creative process as a costume designer. Thank you, Yorgos [Lanthimos], for that and for making such bold and brave work."

Other nominees in the category included "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Napoleon" and "Oppenheimer."