Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are going to be parents.

At the start of the Oscars red carpet show on Sunday, Hudgens said, "I clearly have a lot to be excited for" and held her stomach.

Her co-host, Julianne Hough, congratulated her as well as Oscar nominee America Ferrera.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 10, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

While walking the red carpet, the actress also held her stomach while posing for photos.

This will be Hudgens’ and Tucker’s first child together.

The couple got engaged in February 2023 after dating for three years. They announced the news of their engagement in Paris on social media.

Later that year, they tied the knot in December during a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, with family and friends.

“It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” Hudgens told Vogue Weddings at the time.