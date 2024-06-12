Julianne Moore is a very proud mama.
The Oscar-winning actress, 63, took to Instagram on June 11 to celebrate her daughter Liv Freundlich's college graduation from Northwestern University.
Moore called her daughter a "smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman" in the heartfelt caption and said she is "bursting with pride."
"Congratulations on your accomplishment #wildcat. We love love love you," she added, alongside a slew of purple heart emojis to represent the school.
Moore's post included photos of Liv, 22, in her cap and gown at the graduation ceremony and celebratory photos with her friends and family, including her dad Bart Freundlich, her brother Caleb, and his girlfriend Kibriyaá.
Many of the "Still Alice" actress' followers also took to the comments to call out the striking resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.
Moore shares both Liv and son Cal, 26, with Freundlich, whom she married in 2003.