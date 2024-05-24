Justin Bieber recently shared sweet new photos with his wife Hailey Bieber, who is pregnant with their first child.
The couple announced their pregnancy news earlier this month with a romantic photoshoot.
Hailey Bieber's rep confirmed to "Good Morning America" at the time of the announcement that Hailey was "a little over six months."
The duo sweetly posed together in the new photos, shared Thursday, locking lips in one snap and showing off their looks in the additional images. Hailey Bieber wore a black jacket that she buttoned up halfway to display her baby bump.
Justin Bieber shared an additional post featuring images of his wife holding her bump, which he captioned, "They wish baby, they wish."
Editor’s Picks
Justin and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018. For their fifth wedding anniversary in September 2023, the singer shared a sweet tribute for Hailey, writing, "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."
WATCH: The best of Hailey and Justin Bieber