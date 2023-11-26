Kaley Cuoco is grateful for the little addition to her life this Thanksgiving.

The "Big Bang Theory" alum posted a sweet family photo on her Instagram account Friday, featuring herself, holding up her daughter Matilda while her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, whom she shares her baby girl with, is standing by her side.

In the snap, the couple displayed huge grins on their faces while their adorable 7-month-old baby looked directly into the camera. The picture also shows Matilda donning a cute outfit with a picture of a pumpkin on her shirt and words written on it that read, "My First Thanksgiving."

"Grateful is an understatement‼️🍁," Cuoco, 37, wrote in the caption. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect! 🍁💫🩷 🥹@tommypelphrey."

The "Flight Attendant" actress has been sharing some of her daughter's milestones on social platforms after she and her boyfriend welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023.

To mark Matilda's first Halloween celebration last month, Cuoco posted a series of adorable photos of her baby girl wearing 5 different costumes on her Instagram.

"🎃 Halloween first timers🎃," the actress wrote in the caption at the time , before describing each of the outfits Matilda wore for the post."1) Tildy the old lady 2) Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! 3) winner winner 🐔 dinner! 4) the cutest 🐝 5) our own personal 🏈," she wrote.

Cuoco also has shared glimpses of Matilda celebrating other occasions including Easter and Father's Day to her fans. Matilda is the couple's first child together.