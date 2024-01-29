Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are back in the studio together once again.

Over the weekend, the couple took to Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased duet. "Who's ready for this new music ❤️," they teased fans in the caption.

The video clip shows Kane Brown lip-syncing to the as-yet-untitled song as Katelyn Brown sways along with their 4-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose.

"I won't, never will / I don't, never do / I can't, never could / Stop loving you," the couple sings in the romantic tune.

Kane and Katelyn Brown, who previously duetted on "Thank God" off Kane Brown's 2022 album "Different Man," are currently expecting their third child, a boy. He'll join sisters Kingsley and 2-year-old Kodi Jane.

Coming up, Kane Brown will hit the road on his In The Air Tour. The trek kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will wrap up in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14.

Kane Brown released "I Can Feel It," the lead single off his forthcoming new album, back in September. The song is currently continuing its ascent to the top of the country charts.