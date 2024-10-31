Kate Hudson channeled her "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" character Andie at the fifth game of the World Series on Oct. 30.
The "Almost Famous" actress shared a TikTok Wednesday night of her recreating a scene from the iconic 2003 rom-com, in which she co-starred with Matthew McConaughey.
In the video, Hudson asks her friend repeatedly to go get her a soda during the game, to which her friend keeps saying no.
"Game 5, bases loaded," she captioned the clip.
See the moment here:
In the scene from "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," Hudson's Andie asks McConaughey's Ben to get her a soda during a date at a New York Knicks game, making him miss the game-winning final shot.
Watch the original scene here:
Thankfully, with Hudson's pal denying her soda wishes, the two were able to see the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees to win the World Series, four games to one.