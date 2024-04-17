Kate Hudson is one month away from releasing her debut album.

The Academy Award-nominated actress shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday and said that the songs on the upcoming album, titled "Glorious," "get to the core of who I am."

"I'd say it doesn't seem real," Hudson said in a statement shared in a press release. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I've done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready."

Hudson also shared the album cover and the tracklist for the album, which includes "Live Forever" and "Talk About Love," which she previously released earlier this year along with music videos.

The album also includes the song, "Gonna Find Out," which premiered on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday.

Other song titles include "Fire," "The Nineties," "Love Ain't Easy," "Romeo," "Never Made a Moment," "Lying to Myself, "Not Easy to Know, "Glorious" and "Touch the Light."

According to the press release about "Glorious," the songs on the album, which she worked on with Johan Carlsson, Linda Perry, and her partner, Danny Fujikawa, reflect her "deep love of music" and "the woman she's become."

Kate Hudson appears in this press photo for her upcoming album, "Glorious." Sbox Entertainment

"I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless -- and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you'll just show up and be open," Hudson said. "I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover.

"Glorious" arrives on May 17.