Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka threw the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday.
Bianka's mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared a video of the moment to Instagram, captioning it: "That’s my B.B.! ❤️ 👏🏽⚾️🧢."
The video shows the crowd at Dodgers Stadium going wild after Bianka, 7, throws the ball, which was brought to her by Dodgers player Mookie Betts.
Another post Vanessa Bryant shared to Instagram shows her and her late husband's youngest child, 5-year-old Capri, making the announcement to start the game.
"It's time for Dodgers baseball," she says, which gets a roar from the crowd.
"That's my Koko Bean! ❤️⚾️🧢❤️," Vanessa Bryant captioned the video.
Also in attendance was the eldest Bryant child, 21-year-old Natalia Bryant.
"Kobe forever," the Dodgers shared in an Instagram post. "Thank you Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for spending the day with us for Kobe Bryant Jersey Day."
Among the photos from the Dodgers' post is one of a check for $100,000 from the team made out to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, founded to create "positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports," according to its website.
The foundation was created in honor of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The Los Angeles Lakers player was 41 when he died and Gianna was just 13.