Bianka Bryant may be following in the footsteps of her legendary father, the late Kobe Bryant.
Over the weekend, two-time WNBA MVP and three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one image with the seven year old shooting hoops on a basketball court.
Parker, who announced her retirement from the WNBA in April, wrote in the caption of the post, "Retired but I still stay in the GYM!"
"The next are ready to take center stage and I'm excited to be there on the sidelines cheering them on!!!!" she added. "Legacy Legacy Legacy Legacy!"
In her Instagram story, she re-shared her photo with Bianka and wrote, "Look at the wrist loaded under the ball…. On her toes…. Basketball in her blood!"
"#MiniMamba Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB 🔥 and you too COACH @vanessabryant," Parker added.
Vanessa Bryant also re-shared the sweet post on her Instagram story.
Together with her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the philanthropist is also the parent to daughters Natalia Bryant, Capri Bryant and Gianna Bryant.
Gianna died alongside Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in 2020 whens she was 13 years old.
Since their death, Vanesa Bryant has honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant in many ways.
Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant was joined by her three surviving daughters at a Los Angeles Lakers game celebrating a 19-foot bronze statue of Kobe Bryant that was unveiled by the Lakers on Feb. 8.