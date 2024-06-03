Nike is releasing new "Girl Dad" sneakers ahead of Father's Day, in honor of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, both of whom died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
The athletic apparel company's new Kobe 4 Protro "special edition" sneakers are set to be released Friday, according to a product page on Nike's official website.
"This special edition of the Kobe 4 Protro pulls inspiration from a courtside moment shared between Kobe and Gigi," stated the product description.
The green sneakers feature black shoelaces, the Nike swoosh logo in black, the words "Girl Dad" on the sneaker tongue and Kobe Bryant's signature along the side of the shoes.
"With 'Girl Dad' printed on the inner tongue and a total orange insole inspired by Kobe's support of women's basketball and the WNBA hoodie he was wearing, this meaningful rendition invites you to celebrate the power of Girl Dads everywhere," the description continued.
The late Los Angeles Lakers star and his wife Vanessa Bryant, shared four daughters -- Natalia, the late Gianna "Gigi," Bianka and Capri.
Nike also says the sneaker's green color is inspired by the late Los Angeles Lakers star's iconic green beanine.
"That pairs with a mix of premium materials and a chrome heel clip. Metallic Silver branding and an icy outsole add a little shine to this refined design," according to the product description, which adds that the sneakers will feature Nike's Zoom cushioning technology.
"The Kobe 4 Protro has been retooled for a more responsive sensation underfoot, while the springy foam midsole houses Zoom Air in the heel for added bounce to give you an extra step for an epic dad vs. daughter showdown," the description concluded.
Vanessa Bryant shared the upcoming sneaker release in several Instagram posts, writing in one recent caption, "For our Most Valuable Girl Dad. This Father's Day we celebrate Kobe's commitment and love for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri with the Kobe 4 Protro 'Girl Dad'."
"Grateful for the passion Kobe had for our daughters and the light he brought to women's sports," she added in another Instagram post.
Nike's Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" sneakers will retail for $190.
Kobe Bryant was a longtime Nike athlete and had multiple sneaker lines with the athletic equipment giant. Last August, Nike and Vanessa Bryant teamed up to announce the return of the Kobe 8 "Halo" sneaker line.