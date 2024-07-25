Kristin Cavallari says dating a younger man isn't for 'anything other than just pure happiness'
Kristin Cavallari is opening up about dating a younger man.
The former reality star, 37, who appeared on "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," is currently dating TikToker Mark Estes, 24. The couple went Instagram official in February, and she has shared moments from their relationship on social media ever since.
"I own my own house. I have kids. I don't need a man for anything other than just pure happiness," Cavallari told Bustle in an interview. "Emotionally, he's able to step up to the plate, and he's shown up for me more than anyone else I've ever dated."
"I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I'm dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, 'This is weird,'" the mom of three added. "Everyone's like, 'I get it. It makes sense.'"
Since she's been in the spotlight at 17 when she joined the hit reality show, "Laguna Beach," Cavallari said that she feels like she's been criticized for a lot of things in her life.
From how she was portrayed on "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," to putting her relationship on full display in the E! Reality show, "Very Cavallari," in which she starred in with ex-husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari says it's all led to this moment of not caring what others think about her in terms of her relationship.
"I've had 20 years of people b*tching about something I'm doing," she said.
"This is the first time in my life I truly have not given a sh*t what anybody thinks," she continued. "I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me. You don't know me. My life doesn't affect you in the slightest. If that's triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why."