"Hang tight honey," Lainey Wilson could be returning to "Yellowstone" soon.
When ET asked Wilson last week if she'd received a casting call from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan for the show's fifth season, Wilson said cheekily, "I can't wink, but I'm doing something with my eye right now."
Wilson has appeared in several previous episodes of the show as Abby, a musician.
"It's good news, I'll tell you that. Honestly, I don't know exactly when they're going to start back up," she continued, before opening up about her busy schedule.
"The truth is, we're trying to make sure we have enough time to get in there and get it done, because we've still got a lot going on right now. But, it's a priority."
The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year is currently on her Country's Cool Again Tour and saddling up for the arrival of her 14-track album, "Whirlwind," which drops Aug. 23.
The album's lead single, "Hang Tight Honey," is currently No. 12 on the country charts.
ABC News has reached out to Paramount for details around Wilson's possible return.