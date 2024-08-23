Lauren Akins celebrated the release of husband Thomas Rhett's new album, "About a Woman," by sharing a sweet message of support on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, Akins posted a photo of them together and wrote: "I'm so proud of you, honey. Happy release day!! This album is pure JOY. We love you so much!!!"
In a celebratory post of his own, Rhett shared a video of him popping a bottle of champagne with Akins -- his inspiration behind the album -- by his side to mark the occasion.
"Y'all I can't believe it's here. It's like I've had a ring in my pocket ready to propose haha," he wrote. "It's finally yours."
The country superstar continued, "The mission of this album was to bring you joy. And joy is what I hope you feel listening to these 14 tracks. About A Woman is out now!!!"
Rhett's seventh studio album features the lead single, "Beautiful as You," the infectious "Gone Country" and "Don't Wanna Dance," a slowed-down interpolation of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
Here's the track list for "About a Woman":
- "Fool"
- "Overdrive"
- "Gone Country"
- "Beautiful as You"
- "Can't Love You Anymore"
- "After All the Bars Are Closed"
- "Church"
- "Back to Blue"
- "Country for California"
- "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"
- "What Could Go Right"
- "Boots"
- "Don't Wanna Dance"
- "I Could Spend Forever Loving You"