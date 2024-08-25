"Glee" star Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich shared the news on Sunday that they have welcomed their second child, a girl named Emery Sol Reich.
“Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕,” wrote Michele in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the newborn’s foot peeking out from her blanket.
Michele first announced her pregnancy in March via an Instagram post, featuring photos from a maternity shoot.
“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," she captioned the post.
In May, Michele indicated she was carrying a girl with a Mother's Day Instagram post. "The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕," she wrote.
Michele and Reich are already parents to their 4-year-old son Ever Leo whom they welcomed in August 2020. The couple have been married since March 2019.
In 2022, Michele opened up to “Good Morning America" about her husband's hands-on approach to being a father.
"I have the best husband -- he's so wonderful -- and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge," she said at the time.
Lea Michele starred as Rachel Berry on "Glee" from 2009 to 2015 and since emerged as a Broadway star, playing the role of Fanny Brice in the show "Funny Girl" from 2022 to 2023.