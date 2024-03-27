Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich announced they are expecting another child!

The "Glee" alum shared the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post on Wednesday by posting photos from her maternity shoot.

Actress Lea Michele, right and her husband Zandy Reich at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2023. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The first image shows Michele sporting a smile while looking down and placing her hands on her baby bump. Another features a close up snap of her cradling her growing belly. Michele wore a white shawl and matching underwear in the photos.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and her followers flocked to the comment section to celebrate the actress including Zooey Deschanel, Nikki Reed, Ashley Tisdale, among others.

"So excited for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️," Tisdale wrote, while Reed added, "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍."

Meanwhile, Deschanel commented, "Congratulations!!!"

Michele and Reich are already parents to their 3-year-old son Ever Leo whom they welcomed in August 2020. The couple have been married since March 2019.

In 2022, the actress gushed over her husband while speaking to "Good Morning America" about her gig playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical "Funny Girl."

Sharing how she was able to do the job as a new mom, she explained, "I'm figuring it out."

"I have the best husband -- he's so wonderful -- and family to help, but it's definitely, you know, a challenge," she added at the time.