Lenny Kravitz hit the red carpet with daughter Zoë Kravitz to support her new movie "Blink Twice" at the European premiere of the thriller on Monday.
Lenny Kravitz wore a gray coat without an undershirt, showing his chest. The "Fly Away" singer held his daughter in embrace on the carpet. Zoë Kravitz wore a red dress and smiled as her father posed for photos with her.
In March, it was Zoë Kravitz's turn to lend her support as she helped honor her father, who was being recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," she said at the ceremony. "And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."
"Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," she continued. "We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways."
On Monday, the pair were celebrating the premiere of Kravitz's directorial debut, which centers around a tech billionaire courting a cocktail waitress before she realizes something is amiss, according to the movie's synopsis. The movie stars Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz's fiancée.
Tatum recently spoke to Extra on the red carpet about the experience of working on a film with his partner.
When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, "Working with your partner…I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way."
"It just brought us together," said Tatum, "Creating and movies in general… we just wake up every day and figure out how to create our life, and when you can create with someone."
Tatum advised other couples to collaborate when testing the bounds of their relationship.
"That's the only piece of dating advice that I'll ever give anybody is…go and find the hardest possible project that you can find together," Tatum told Extra, explaining that if the experience brings you closer, it would be a good sign.