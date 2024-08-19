Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are showing off two things: love and style.
The engaged couple was photographed in London during a photocall for "Blink Twice" photocall on Sunday wearing edgy ensembles that gave off "cool couple" vibes.
Kravitz, known to wear Saint Laurent for several past red carpets, wore a look from the luxury label that included a black, sheer lace-trimmed tank and matching knee-length skirt. She paired the looks with shiny slingback pumps, gold shoes, and small oval-shaped sunglasses.
Her makeup was kept minimal, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek, tight chignon bun.
Tatum also opted for dark shades — pairing his look with a black blazer, trousers, a white T-shirt, and loafers.
The duo had the opportunity to collaborate for the upcoming film that Kravitz directed and co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum.
The trailer opens with Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire, Slater King, meeting a cocktail waitress, Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, at a fundraising gala. He invites Frida to join him on a dream vacation on a private island, and things take a turn from there.
"Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time," according to a synopsis for the film. "No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality."
The synopsis continued, "There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."
Originally titled, "P***y Island," the upcoming thriller serves as Kravitz's directorial debut.
In 2022, the actress mentioned wanting Tatum to star in the film before she met him. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she told WSJ Magazine, referring to Tatum, in an interview. "That's why I was drawn to him and why I wanted to meet with him."
Kravitz and Tatum initially developed a working relationship amid the film, but later ended up in a romantic one.
In January, Tatum gushed about his now fiance making her directorial debut in a sweet Instagram post saying, "MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE."
"Blink Twice" hits theaters on Aug. 23.