It's all bromance vibes between Lenny Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Speaking about his future son-in-law on the March 21 episode of Sherri Shepherd's talk show, "Sherri," the "Fly Away" singer called the "Magic Mike" actor "a great guy."

"We get on really well. We have our own relationship as well," he continued. "We hang out and we talk. He's a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class."

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood, CA, March 12, 2024. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kravitz said meeting Tatum for the first time was "very natural" and said "he's very sweet."

"It works," he added of his daughter Zoë Kravitz's relationship with the "Step Up" actor. "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned -- and they're in the right place."

The Grammy-winning singer said he'll "of course" give a father-of-the-bride speech at the couple's upcoming wedding.

Fans previously got a taste of Tatum's admiration for his future father-in-law when he left a cheeky comment on one of the rocker's shirtless Instagram posts.

Lenny Kravitz, Channing Tatum AP/Getty Images

"Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform," Tatum wrote, adding, "Hahaha."

A source confirmed to ABC News in October 2023 that Kravtiz and Tatum were engaged.