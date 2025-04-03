The official teaser trailer for "The Naked Gun" is here.
The teaser, which was released Thursday, features Liam Neeson thwarting a bank heist disguised as a little girl dressed in a plaid miniskirt and burgundy cardigan.
After a bank robber confronts the child, Neeson's character pulls his mask off and proceeds to take the robbers down.
When asked who he is, Neeson introduces himself as "Frank Drebin, Police Squad... the new version."
The teaser also includes a nod to the late Leslie Nielsen, who starred as Lt. Frank Drebin in the previous "Naked Gun" films.
Neeson's character is seen speaking to a framed photo of Nielsen at one point in the trailer, saying, "Hi, Daddy, it's me, Frank Jr. Love you."
The clip then pans out to other Police Squad members, who appear to be crying and talking to similar framed photos of their fathers -- some of whom appear to be characters from the original "Naked Gun" movies.
A synopsis for the upcoming film states that it will focus on Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) as he follows in his father's footsteps.
Also starring in the film are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston.
Akiva Schaffer directs. The film is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins.
The "Naked Gun" reboot was announced in February 2024. Months later, it was revealed that Anderson and Neeson would be starring in the project.
"The Naked Gun" franchise began in 1988 with "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear" in 1991, with "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" premiering in 1994.
Nielsen starred in the franchise as Lt. Franklin "Frank" Drebin. In the first film, Frank must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. In the second film, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend's new beau is involved in a plot to kidnap a scientist, and the final film finds Frank coming out of retirement to help the Police Squad infiltrate a gang of terrorists planning to detonate a bomb at the Oscars.
Priscilla Presley also starred in the films as Jane Spencer, and O.J. Simpson starred as Detective Nordberg.
"The Naked Gun" arrives in theaters Aug. 1.