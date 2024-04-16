Pamela Anderson will star in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot, Paramount Pictures confirmed to "Good Morning America" this week.

The "Baywatch" alum and author, who also shared the news on her Instagram story on Tuesday, will star opposite actor Liam Neeson in the project, which will be co-produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins.

Pamela Anderson attends an event on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | In this Nov. 17, 2023, file photo, Liam Neeson attends an event in New York. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

News of the reboot, which is based on the popular comedy franchise "The Naked Gun" and the television series "Police Squad!" by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, was confirmed in February by Paramount Pictures.

The film production company also confirmed that Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote a draft script along with director and co-executive producer Akiva Schaffer. Daniel Stillman will also serve as a co-executive producer on the project.

Not much has been shared yet about the plot of the upcoming project, but the reboot is slated for July 18, 2025.

"The Naked Gun" franchise began in 1988 with "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun 2 ½:The Smell of Fear" in 1991, with "Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult" premiering in 1994.

Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley are show in a promo photo for the 1988 movie "The Naked Gun." Moviestore/Shutterstock

Leslie Nielsen starred in the franchise as Lieutenant Franklin "Frank" Drebin. In the first film, Frank must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. In the second film, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend's new beau is involved in a plot to kidnap a scientist, and the final film finds Frank coming out of retirement to help the Police Squad infiltrate a gang of terrorists planning to detonate a bomb at the Oscars.

Priscilla Presley also starred in the films as Jane Spencer, and O.J. Simpson starred as Detective Nordberg.