Pamela Anderson is adding a new title to her illustrious resume: cookbook author.

"What started out as a housewarming gift for my boys -- a box of recipe cards, simply titled 'I LOVE YOU'… grew into a project that encapsulates all our favorite things. A lifestyle cookbook; nothing fancy, just updated, plant-based family recipes; and entertaining with a humble kind of joy," Anderson wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the book cover on Wednesday. "It celebrates the magic of scenic settings where nature always has a proud seat at the table."

She continued, "I can't wait for it to be in all of your homes, from our family to yours."

Pamela Anderson announced her cookbook, "I Love You: Recipes from the Heart." @pamelaanderson/Instagram

The rest of Anderson's carousel post included a glimpse at some chapters like "Waking with the sun," and "Preserving the seasons," as well as a soft lit photo of her smiling while holding a fresh peach.

The former "Baywatch" star also has a culinary show with Food Network Canada set to air this year, surrounding her love for plant-based cooking, sustainability and dinner parties.

Pamela Anderson attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

"Pamela's Cooking with Love," the show's working title, will feature Anderson as she "works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family," the network's parent company said in a press release last year.

"Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire -- Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef," the press release stated.