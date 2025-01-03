Pamela Anderson is a star to her fans -- and to her sons.
The actress and model, who is best known for her role in "Baywatch," shares two kids, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, with ex-husband Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee.
The former couple who tied the knot in 1995, welcoming their first son in 1996 and their second son in 1997. The pair parted ways in 1998.
In recent years, Anderson’s sons, now adults, have often been seen supporting their mom with public appearances and by collaborating on projects.
Both Thomas Lee and Jagger Lee were featured in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” which premiered in January 2023.
In her memoir “Love, Pamela,” also released in January 2023, Anderson wrote, “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”
Reflecting on raising her sons after her divorce from Lee, she also shared, "They saved me.”
"I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything,” she wrote. “I've loved every moment."
Meet Pamela Anderson's 2 kids
Brandon Thomas Lee
Born on June 5, 1996, Thomas Lee grew up in Malibu, California, before attending a boarding school on Vancouver Island, Canada, alongside his brother, Jagger Lee.
Following in his parents’ footsteps, Thomas Lee carved out his own career in the entertainment industry.
He has appeared in films such as "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" in 2018, "Cosmic Sin" in 2021, and "Baywatch" in 2017.
From 2019 to 2021, he was also a cast member on the reality TV show "The Hills: New Beginnings."
Thomas Lee also earned a co-producer credit on his mom’s Netflix documentary, "Pamela: A Love Story," which received two Emmy nominations.
He also serves as an executive producer on the Gia Coppola-directed film "The Last Show Girl," starring Anderson.
Ahead of the film’s nationwide release on Jan. 10, Anderson has already received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her performance.
In an interview with Variety published in December 2024, he explained why the film was right for his mom and why he wanted to be involved.
"My personal mission was to give my mom the opportunities she gave me as a child," he said at the time. "She would do anything for me. She showed up and was a very good mother. And at a certain point in your life, you become a protector."
Dylan Jagger Lee
Anderson and Lee welcomed their younger son, Jagger Lee, on Dec. 29, 1997. Like his older brother, Jagger Lee attended a boarding school in Canada.
Continuing the family legacy, Jagger Lee built his own career in the entertainment industry, starting as a model. His breakthrough came when he walked in a Saint Laurent show in 2016.
Now signed with EWG Management, he has worked with prominent brands such as Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion, according to the agency’s website.
Like his father, Jagger Lee has pursued a career in music. From 2016 to 2021, he was a member of the synth-pop band Midnight Kids. He has also collaborated to create music with Anton Khabbaz in the band Motel 7.
To mark Jagger Lee’s 26th birthday in December 2023, Anderson paid a sweet tribute to him on her Instagram.
"I'm so grateful and proud of all you are," she wrote at the time, per People. "A romantic soul, courageous, patient and kind ... Blessed with a unique beauty, talent, style and groove. A smile that brightens every room."