Pamela Anderson may not have won a Golden Globe Sunday night, but she is a winner in her son's eyes.
After the 2025 Golden Globes, Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee took to Instagram on Monday and shared a sweet message for his mom, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her performance in "The Last Showgirl."
"Such a wonderful evening and so incredibly proud of @pamelaanderson for all she has accomplished with her film The @lastshowgirl," Lee began.
He continued, "With only 18 days to shoot and a small budget this film and your performance stand amongst the giants it was nominated next to."
"I think @jamieleecurtis said it best… 1 in 10 is magic… and I think you have done just that. ✨," he added. "I can’t wait to see where we go from here 🙏"
In the film, in which Lee also serves as an executive producer, Anderson portrays Shelly, a seasoned showgirl who is forced to find her next act after the Las Vegas revue she's headlined for decades announces its final show.
Anderson was nominated among a talented group of women in the category for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama), including Angelina Jolie for "Maria," Nicole Kidman for "Babygirl," Tida Swinton for "The Room Next Door," Kate Winslet for "Lee" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here."
Torres took home the coveted award.
Following the Golden Globes on Monday, Anderson also shared a post thanking the Golden Globes and congratulating the winners and her fellow nominees.
"It was exciting to be surrounded by so many talented artists… I can't wait to be back," she said.
"The Last Showgirl" will arrive in theaters on Jan. 10.