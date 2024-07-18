Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her son Luai's first birthday.
The "Mean Girls" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark the milestone with photos of the special day and a heartfelt message for her baby boy.
"Happy Birthday to my Luai. You are 1!" she wrote in the caption.
"I love you more than anything in this world," she continued. "My son, my baby, my heart, my everything. I love you always always, forever and ever and beyond! 🎂🙏❤️."
The post featured a look at Luai's birthday festivities, including photos of a race car cake and driving-themed cookies -- perhaps a nod to his mom's role in 2005's "Herbie Fully Loaded."
Lohan -- who is set to return for the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday" sequel next year -- welcomed Luai last July alongside husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in April 2022.