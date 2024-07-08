Lindsay Lohan is sharing photos from her 38th birthday celebration with friends and family.
In one photo, Lohan posed with close family members, smiling in between her sister, singer Aliana Lohan, her brother, Dakota Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas.
In another photo, Lohan posed with a handful of attendees including her sister.
"cakes and candles," Lohan captioned the photo which she posted on Sunday, days after her July 2 birthday.
The collection of flicks also saw a photo of Lohan smiling in front of a birthday cake lit up by a barrage of burning candles as she smiles, as well as an ornately dressed dining table with white tablecloth, burning candles and what appeared to be specially designed menus.
Last week, Lohan also shared gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes she received on her special day.
"Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "Feeling blessed."
"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes," she added.