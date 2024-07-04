Lindsay Lohan is grateful for "another trip around the sun."
Following her birthday on Tuesday, the "Mean Girls" star took to Instagram to thank everyone for the birthday wishes and reflected on what this year means to her.
"Grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer," she wrote in the caption of the post. "Feeling blessed."
"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes," she added.
In the selfie photo she shared with her message, Lohan is all smiles and wears a fun birthday tiara.
It's been a memorable year so far for Lohan, whose film, "Irish Wish," was released earlier this year. She announced with Jamie Lee Curtis last month that they're returning for a "Freaky Friday" sequel and that filming is underway.
"It's going to be a really Freaky Friday," Lohan told "Good Morning America" in an interview last week. "Much freakier than you would expect."
"We all just have so much fun and it's so great to have that on set," she added about reuniting with the cast. "You just always really want to have a good time. So it's a lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and it's a great experience right now."