Lindsay Lohan said she is grateful for her colorful past.
In her recent interview with Flaunt Magazine, the "Mean Girls" alum reflected on her life journey, telling the outlet, "I feel a huge sense of gratitude just to have lived through so many different experiences in life."
"I really have seen it all," she said. "Also, it's made me so much stronger. It's made me such a strong woman. I feel I've empowered myself in a lot of ways and that feels great. I know myself now at this age, better than ever."
When asked about her evolution over the years and whether she ever looks back on her past since rising to fame as a child actress in "The Parent Trap," Lohan responded, "I live for today."
"My life every day is a new day," she explained. "I live looking forward towards the future. I live without regrets."
She added, "I think everything that has happened, I've learned from, and I'm grateful for that. Because you know, everything is a lesson in life. It's better not just to toss those lessons aside because you never know... you always want to learn from anything in the past."
As for her future plans in her career, Lohan emphasizes the importance of aligning her work with her personal values and supports only products she truly believes in and enjoys.
"I really want absolutely everything I do to be in line with my values," she said. "Starting my own business and producing more things that I love are part of where I want my future to take me."
She continued, "So even if it's a commercial campaign or something like that, it has to be something that I actually believe in. It must be a product I really like and enjoy using, or eating; I really do like tea, for example."
Lohan, now a mom to her son Luai, whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas, also opened up about her close-knit family.
A daughter of Michael and Dina Lohan, the actress is the eldest of four siblings — brothers Michael Jr. and Dakota, and sister Aliana.
"I've always been close with my family," she shared. "I'm the eldest, so I've always been the "big sister" to everyone. My star sign is Cancer. So yes, I am very maternal and I'll always just feel the need to just check up on everyone, always watch out for everyone, make sure everyone's good. And of course, I support my siblings in what they love to do."