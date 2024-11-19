Our favorite Lindsay Lohan moments for her birthday
Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan stepped out with husband Bader Shammas at the premiere of her new movie "Our Little Secret" on Monday.
The couple matched in all-black looks as they posed for photos on the red carpet at The Paris Theater in New York City.
Lohan and Shammas, who married in April 2022, welcomed their first child together, son Luai, in July 2023.
"Our Little Secret" stars Lohan and "Pretty Little Liars" alum Ian Harding as two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after discovering their current partners are siblings.
The film, directed by Stephen Herek, also stars Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Katie Baker and more.
"Our Little Secret" streams Nov. 27 on Netflix.