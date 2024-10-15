Lindsay Lohan is spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season with a new film.
On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo from her upcoming film, "Our Little Secret," and its release date on Netflix.
The upcoming film will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, and Jake Brennan.
Lohan’s "Mean Girls" co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.
According to a logline for "Our Little Secret," the film centers around two resentful exes "who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings."
Chenoweth, who also took to Instagram to share photos from the upcoming film, wrote, "What happens when you put two resentful exes under the same roof on Christmas? Find out this holiday season on Netflix!"
The streaming platform announced the news of "Our Little Secret" in January. The project is also part of Lohan’s two-creative partnership with Netflix.
Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com "Falling for Christmas" in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in "Irish Wish," which was released in March of this year.
"Our Little Secret" will be available to stream on Nov. 27.