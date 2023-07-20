David Beckham is a loving uncle to Marc Anthony's newborn baby.
In an Instagram post, the "I Need To Know" singer shared a photo of the moment the former soccer star met his newborn baby.
"Uncle David came to visit us," Anthony wrote in Spanish in the caption. "What a blessing."
Anthony announced that he and his wife Nadia Ferreira welcomed their first baby together in June.
"God's timing is always perfect," the singer said in an Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day."
He and Ferreira tied the knot in February.
Anthony is also the father of twins, Emme and Max, who he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. He is also a dad to Cristian and Ryan, his sons with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.