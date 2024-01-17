Mariska Hargitay celebrated a special milestone with "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" this week.

On Tuesday night, the actress stepped out with several cast members from the hit television series -- including Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Michelle Hurd and Octavio Pisano -- for the show's 25th anniversary celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City.

Hargitay wore a sparkling silver mid-length dress from Self-Portrait and paired her look with jewels from Mindi Mond New York and Dena Kemp.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for photos on the carpet. Also in attendance was her husband Peter Hermann, a fellow "SVU" cast member who has been in 35 episodes of the procedural since 2002.

"Oh what a night," Hargitay wrote in an Instagram post. "#SVU25 I'm swimming in gratitude."

Hargitay has played Detective Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" since 1999. The show will return Jan. 18.