Mariska Hargitay is living la dolce vita.
On Wednesday, the "Law and Order" star shared photos from her sunny Italian vacation with husband Peter Hermann.
In the photos, the couple appear to be on a boat.
"Amore 🇮🇹" Hargitay wrote in the caption of the post. "La dolce vita."
Hargitay and Hermann will celebrate 19 years of marriage in August.
The couple met on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004. They welcomed their son, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, 16, in 2006, and adopted son Andrew Nicolas Hermann, 11, and Amaya Josephine Hermann, 12, in 2011.