Another day, another fashion collaboration... and the latest involves Mariska Hargitay and Stuart Weitzman.

The actress is starring in the shoe brand's latest campaign for its collaboration with the clothing label KidSuper.

The limited-edition spring 2023 capsule collection includes "wearable works of art," according to a statement from Stuart Weitzman.

The pieces included pieces that nod to the luxury footwear brand's vision of creating shoes that meld artisanal Spanish craftsmanship and precisely engineered fit to empower women to stand strong.

Inspired by powerful women, KidSuper tapped Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson in the police drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," to help bring the new capsule to life.

Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman, photographed by Mike Vitelli Mariska Hargitay stars in Stuart Weitzman's latest KidSuper shoe collaboration.

In a campaign film titled "The Shoe-in" directed by Onda, the Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper collection is brought to life. During the short clip, Hargitay leads and eclectic group of New Yorkers in a heist to prevent a piece of artwork — one of the pieces featured in the capsule — from falling into the wrong hands. There are also cameos made by NYC personalities such as rapper Big Body Bes and DJs Angel + Dren, as well as Stuart Weitzman Head of Design Edmundo Castillo.

"I loved working with two NYC powerhouses — one of my favorite shoe brands and a truly inspired rising-star designer," said Hargitay in post. "The whole idea of the collaboration, to create wearable works of art designed to fill you with playful confidence, thrilled me from the moment I heard about it."

She added, "I had a blast shooting the campaign film, “The Shoe-In”—and, of course, wearing those fabulous make-me-swoon shoes."

The exciting new line includes seven pieces that feature a mashup of booties, sandals, pumps, loafers and silk scarves. Prices start at $195 and everything is available on Stuart Weitzman's website.

Each item features KidSuper founder Colm Dillane's artworks which depict scenes from a subway platform as well as an image of a mother and child.