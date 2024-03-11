"Poor Things" actor Mark Ruffalo shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from his time at the 96th Academy Awards.

Ruffalo was nominated on Sunday night for best supporting actor for his performance in the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film. The award went to Robert Downey Jr. for his performance in the Christopher Nolan-directed film, "Oppenheimer."

In his Instagram post on Monday, Ruffalo shared a selfie with best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, a photo of him hugging Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and a selfie with his son Keen Ruffalo and "Poor Things" co-star Ramy Youssef.

"Thank you for an incredible night at the Oscars ✨," Ruffalo wrote in the caption of the post before thanking fellow "Poor Things" filmmakers and co-star Stone for their Oscar wins.

"Congratulations, Emma Stone, Holly Waddington, James Price, Shona Heath & Zsuzsa Mihalek of Production Design, and Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier & Josh Weston of Makeup and Hairstyling for their wins for Poor Things," he wrote. "And… thank you to our Hungarian counterparts and fellow filmmakers in Budapest. Incredible artists and filmmakers in their own right."

Ruffalo also shared a photo with his wife, Sunrise Ruffalo, and fellow Oscar nominee, Celine Song, who was nominated for best original screenplay for "Past Lives."