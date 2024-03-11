Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell showed their support for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday.

Ruffalo, Youssef, Eilish and O'Connell were among those who wore a pin from Artists Call for Ceasefire Now on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Jc Olivera/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood. Jc Olivera/Getty Images

Numerous celebrities have worn the pins throughout the awards season.

Hundreds of artists signed an open letter in which they asked for President Joe Biden and Congress to "call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

"We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians," the letter reads, calling the loss of lives in both Israel and Gaza "devastating" and "catastrophic."

The current Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 others hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel has carried out wide-scale counterattacks on the Gaza Strip over the past five months, killing more than 30,000 people and injuring more than 72,000 others -- many of them women, children and the elderly -- according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

There are estimated to be more than 100 hostages still in captivity in Gaza, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Israel Defense Forces.

The Gaza Strip is home to more than 2 million Palestinians who have lived under Hamas rule and an indefinite Israeli blockade since Hamas won legislative elections in 2007.

For more coverage of the 96th Academy Awards from "Good Morning America," click here.

For the latest on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.