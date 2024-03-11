As Ke Huy Quan opened the envelope to announce Robert Downey Jr. as the Academy Award winner for best actor in a supporting role, the "Oppenheimer" star's longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support on social media.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video on her Instagram stories Sunday while streaming the event, tagging the first-time winner, "[Robert Downey Jr.] takes it!"

Gwyneth Paltrow posted an Instagram story celebrating Robert Downey Jr. who won his first Oscar on March 10, 2024. gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Paltrow, 51, filmed the moment as it played out on her laptop. She erupted with excitement, turning the phone around to reveal her head of plastic wrap and hair products as she fist pumped in celebration for her friend's first win.

Robert Downey Jr. backstage after winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar 10, 2024. Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.'s win for his role as Lewis Strauss was his third Oscar nomination.

The longtime friends worked together as co-stars in Marvel's hit "Iron Man" franchise.

Paltrow, who won her own Oscar for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love," participated in Vogue's "73 Questions" video series and revealed a funny, yet functional use for her Oscar statuette: it holds open a large wooden door in her Amagansett, New York, home.

"My doorstop! It works perfectly," she said referencing the award.