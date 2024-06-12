The best of Mark Ruffalo
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo is marking a milestone with wife Sunrise Coigney.
The 56-year-old actor, who famously played Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Instagram on June 11 to celebrate the couple's 24th wedding anniversary.
Ruffalo shared a photo of Coigney with sunshine illuminating her face, captioning it, "24 years of everything I could have ever wanted and more."
"In it to win it, lover," he added.
Coigney also shared a photo of her husband -- one of him lounging in a robe -- to Instagram for the special day,
"I love you," she captioned the post. "Happy 24th wedding anniversary ❤️❤️."
Ruffalo and Coigney married in 2000 and share three children, son Keen and daughters Bella and Odette.